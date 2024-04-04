Congress Continues Misogynistic Slurs: Surjewala Makes Sexist Remarks Against Hema Malini | VIDEO

In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini | Image: PTI

Congress’ Misogynistic Slurs: Days after Congress’ Supriya Shrinate faced BJP’s ire over her alleged sexist post targeting the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, the grand old party doesn’t seem to mend its ways.

In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack on BJP’s candidate from Mathura 2024 Lok Sabha constituency, actor-politician Hema Malini.

In the video, Surjewala is seen addressing a rally. During his speech, he is heard saying, “Why do we choose MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voice, get our views accepted, that is why we choose them. They are not Hema Malini, who will **** (be submissive)?”

Surjewala’s comment is an alleged dig at Hema Malini, dismissing her as a politician.

The viral clip has been shared by BJP’s Amit Malviya.

Taking to X, Amit Malviya wrote, “Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general." He further criticised the nature of the comments, suggesting that they reflect poorly on the Congress party's attitudes toward women.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, “MLA/MP क्यों बनाते हैं? ताकि वो हमारी आवाज़ उठा सकें, हमारी बात मनवायें, इसीलिए बनाते होंगे।… pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024

"This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," Malviya further added.