Shah Jahan's Goons Picking Women up From Homes: Locals Protest at Same Spot Where ED Was Attacked

North 24 Parganas: Demanding arrest of Trinamool Congress leader and the mastermind behind the brutal attack on Enforcement Directorate Shah Jahan Sheikh's close aides, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali has taken to the streets with sticks in their hands, reported Republic Bangla. After the January 4 attacks on ED, Shah Jahan has been absconding. Now, people in Shah Jahan's hometown have stormed the streets, demanding the arrest Shah Jahan's associates Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The protests broke out on Wednesday when locals intervened as TMC party was organising a rally. Soon, a scuffle broke out. From Thursday, the locals have again started their agitation as they claimed that Shah Jahan and his men have terrorised the people of Sandeshkhali. They claimed that Shah Jahan's associates had grabbed their lands, opened hooch shops and women were picked up from home for pleasure.

Shah Jahan, close aide of arrested Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mullick, has been on the run ever since a mob of nearly 1,000 men attacked the ED team in North 24 Parganas. The ED officials, who were accompanied by the CRPF personnel, had reached Shah Jahan's property in Sandeshkhali in connection with the ration scam. Days before the attack, Shah Jahan was caught on cam inciting a crowd against the central probing agencies. ED has issued a lookout notice for Shah Jahan. On the same day, the ED team was attacked again as it reached the residence of another close aide of Mullick Shankar Adhya in connection with the same scam.