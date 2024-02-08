Advertisement

Lucknow: After Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya made objectionable statements regarding Sanatan dharma, calling it a “dhoka”, party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reacted to the same. Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly advised the leader to avoid making comments on religion and caste.

Addressing the Samajwadi Party representatives of Kannauj’s Prabuddha Samaj and Maha Brahmin Samaj Panchayat at the party's state headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav advised the leaders of the party to observe restraint.

Earlier, some leaders of the Samajwadi party, mainly hailing from the Brahmin community had objected to the statements of Swami Prasad Maurya, when he commented on the Ramcharitmanas.

Addressing the Bahujan Adhikar Sammelan at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, SP Maurya labelled the Hindu religion as “deceitful” and “a hoax”. Swami Prasad Maurya said, “Hindu ek dhokha hai...RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu but instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion.”

“Sentiments don't get hurt when these people (PM Modi and RSS chief) make such statements but if Swami Prasad Maurya says the same, it causes unrest,” said Maurya.