Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on January 14, launched scathing attack on the Congress party as it began the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur.

Speaking to ANI, he cornered Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Yatra's name asking whether the Sikh community that suffered due to the 1984 riots will ever get Nyay (justice).

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what has he thought about the justice for the people of our community who suffered atrocities in 1984, did he ever go there and apologised to the people?” Puri questioned.

“Rahul Gandhi is distracted and keeps saying anything. His people said things about Sanatana Dharma and this is unfortunate,” he further said.

The Nyay Yatra was kicked off by Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. It will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts.

As the Yatra began from Manipur's Thoubal, the Congress party faced a massive loss as senior leader and former Union Minister Milind Deora joined Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena earlier today.

Speaking about Milind, Puri said that he has known the leader and his father Murli Deora for more than 30 years.

"I know Milind Deora and I have known his father Murli Deora for 30-40 years...he has joined Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and we have an alliance with them so we will work together," the Union Minister said.