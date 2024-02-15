Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Who is Nand Kishore Yadav Elected As The New Speaker Of Bihar Assembly

Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly after RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary was voted out

Apoorva Shukla
Nand Kishor Yadav
New Bihar assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: After successfully sailing past the floor test earlier this week, the newly-formed BJP-JDU coalition government under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar elected the new speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday, February 15. 

Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was on Thursday elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar escorted the new speaker to the Chair.

Advertisement

Previous speaker, RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary had to step down from the speaker's chair after a no-confidence motion was passed against him in the Bihar assembly seeking his removal. After Choudhary’s removal from the Speaker's chair, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari of JD (U), was conducting the proceedings of the House.

Who is Nand Kishore Yadav? 

Nand Kishore Yadav is a seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib assembly constituency had filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on Tuesday,  Yadav started his political journey in 1978 when he became the councillor of the Patna Municipal Corporation and deputy mayor of Patna in 1982.

First elected as an MLA in 1995, Yadav had also served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar government several times in the past. Coming from the RSS background, Yadav had taken the backseat in the state after the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. 

Advertisement

BJP's Message Through Nand Kishore Yadav 

Reports suggest that former CM Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also contenders for the speaker's post, however, Tarkishore Yadav emerged as the unanimous choice of the alliance. 

Advertisement

BJP's selection of Yadav for the post of Speaker is being seen as an attempt to strike a balance between Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper caste balance in the new ruling dispensation. 

 

Advertisement

(With agency inputs) 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian browser Veera raises $6 million led by Ayon Capital

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. BJD MLA Prafulla Samal Under ED Radar, Raids At 10 Locations

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. IAF AFCAT 2024 exam tomorrow, important guidelines here

    Education13 minutes ago

  4. Teams that have won the most UEFA Europa League titles

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: National SC Panel Reaches Sandeshkhali, BJP Protests At Assembly

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo