Who is Nand Kishore Yadav Elected As The New Speaker Of Bihar Assembly

Patna: After successfully sailing past the floor test earlier this week, the newly-formed BJP-JDU coalition government under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar elected the new speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday, February 15.

Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was on Thursday elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar escorted the new speaker to the Chair.

Previous speaker, RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary had to step down from the speaker's chair after a no-confidence motion was passed against him in the Bihar assembly seeking his removal. After Choudhary’s removal from the Speaker's chair, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari of JD (U), was conducting the proceedings of the House.

Who is Nand Kishore Yadav?

Nand Kishore Yadav is a seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib assembly constituency had filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on Tuesday, Yadav started his political journey in 1978 when he became the councillor of the Patna Municipal Corporation and deputy mayor of Patna in 1982.

First elected as an MLA in 1995, Yadav had also served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar government several times in the past. Coming from the RSS background, Yadav had taken the backseat in the state after the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

BJP's Message Through Nand Kishore Yadav

Reports suggest that former CM Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were also contenders for the speaker's post, however, Tarkishore Yadav emerged as the unanimous choice of the alliance.

BJP's selection of Yadav for the post of Speaker is being seen as an attempt to strike a balance between Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper caste balance in the new ruling dispensation.

(With agency inputs)

