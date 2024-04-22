Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) on Monday, April 22, slammed the Congress party for its dilly dallying attitude in the Neha Hiremath Murder Case. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in Karnataka .

Hitting out at the Karnataka Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah, Bhatia alleged that the party is indulged in appeasement politics. "The Hubbali incident was a heart-wrenching incident. The entire country came together that this victim's family should be given justice. The deceased's father was a Congress Corporator. He is saying that he does not trust the Karnataka government that does appeasement politics..." said the BJP leader in a press conference on Monday. Gaurav Bhatia said that Siddaramaiah must resign from the chief minister's post.

The BJP leader alleged that Siddaramaiah seems to be acting under pressure of party's central leadership. “It seems the pressure to appease, which has been dictated upon you by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, has made you forget the oath taken under the Constitution," said Bhatia, adding why are the leaders silent on the crime.

“Congress talks about 'Nyay', I want to ask will this victim's family get 'Nyay'? The CM before the investigation is completed says that this is not the case of love jihad. According to the CM, this is not even a case where law & order has completely failed. This is the new normal in the state of Karnataka,” said Bhatia.

#BREAKING | The commissioner in this case is a lady. Even then, she is not taking a girl's murder seriously. She is working under some pressure. I demand the commissioner to be transferred for negligence. I demand the case be transferred to CBI: BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav… pic.twitter.com/r3mc0B0j0w — Republic (@republic)

Neha, the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College on April 18.

Neha Hiremath was allegedly killed by her acquaintance inside BVB college campus on Thursday after she allegedly rejected his proposal. The deceased Neha (23) was a first-year MCA student, while the accused 23-year-old Fayaz, a BCA dropout, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that both of them were batchmates during their BCA course. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The girl's father Niranjan Herimath alleged that there is a love-jihad angle to the case, alleging that the family of Fayaz was provoking Neha to convert to Islam. Further, he has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

