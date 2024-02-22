Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Will Khattar Sail Through Congress' No-Confidence Motion? Here's How Numbers Stack Up in Haryana

The Congress had also brought a motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government three years ago but it was defeated.

Apoorva Shukla
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
No Confidence Motion in Haryana Assembly: A motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was taken up for discussion in the Haryana Assembly on Thursday, February 22, with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta reserving two hours for it. The no-confidence motion has been brought up by the main Opposition Congress. 

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently accused the Khattar government of having failed on all fronts and said the Congress would bring a no-confidence motion during the Budget session.

The Congress had also brought a motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government three years ago but it was defeated.

How Numbers Stack Up in Haryana Assembly 

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while its alliance partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has 10. Six of the seven Independent members in the House support the BJP, which also enjoys the support of the lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA, Gopal Kanda.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one. 

With BJP-JJP alliance having a clear majority in the Haryana Legislative assembly, it seems difficult for the Congress party to pass the no-confidence motion. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:57 IST

