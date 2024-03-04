English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

'You Don't Have A Family': Lalu Makes Personal Attack on PM Modi to Defend Dynasty Politics

Jan Vishwas Rally' is being seen as a culmination of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', a state-wide tour undertaken by Tejashwi Yadav

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lalu Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
Lalu Yadav with Rahul Gandhi at the Jan Vishwas rally in Patna | Image:@laluprasadrjd/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav made a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. In a move to defend dynasty politics, Lalu Yadav questioned PM Modi why he doesn't has a family. 

“What is this Modi? This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family," said Lalu Yadav at the rally. 

Advertisement

Addressing the Jan Vishwas Maha Rally, Lalu Yadav alleged that Prime Minister Modi is not a Hindu. “You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did not you get your hair and beard removed,” said PM Modi. 

Advertisement

The rally, which was organised by the RJD, is being attended by top leaders including its national president Lalu Prasad, his son and heir Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja. Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav along with Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event. 

The 'Jan Vishwas Rally' is being seen as a culmination of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', a state-wide tour undertaken by Tejashwi Yadav, who lost his job as the deputy chief minister and embarked upon a drive to galvanise the public in favour of his commitment to job creation.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

40 minutes ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

17 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

17 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

17 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

18 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita Ambani Dances To Vishwambhari Stuti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Videos6 minutes ago

  2. 'Gambhir got carried away. Kohli didn't like it': Naveen changes tune

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-759 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info7 minutes ago

  4. Karthik Prasad Hospitalised After Meeting With An Accident

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  5. Ghaziabad: 3-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Valet at Mall

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo