Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav made a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. In a move to defend dynasty politics, Lalu Yadav questioned PM Modi why he doesn't has a family.

“What is this Modi? This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family," said Lalu Yadav at the rally.

#WATCH | Bihar: Yesterday, on 3rd March, at RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, former Bihar CM & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "What is this Modi?... This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have… https://t.co/tme4rpndVL pic.twitter.com/WZaGhW30as — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Addressing the Jan Vishwas Maha Rally, Lalu Yadav alleged that Prime Minister Modi is not a Hindu. “You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did not you get your hair and beard removed,” said PM Modi.

The rally, which was organised by the RJD, is being attended by top leaders including its national president Lalu Prasad, his son and heir Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja. Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav along with Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event.

The 'Jan Vishwas Rally' is being seen as a culmination of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', a state-wide tour undertaken by Tejashwi Yadav, who lost his job as the deputy chief minister and embarked upon a drive to galvanise the public in favour of his commitment to job creation.

