Republic Summit 2024: Minister of Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal has said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which will mark its fifth anniversary in July this year, will help to bring the people of Kashmir, especially the Kashmiri youth into the mainstream.

Addressing a power-packed gathering at the Republic Summit: Bharat The Next Decade, Goyal recollected the historic unfurling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city centre of Jammu and Kashmir, and referred to this as an iconic moment, when the Prime Minister against all odds travelled to Kashmir Valley to unfurl the Tricolour atop the historic clock tower in Srinagar’s city centre Lal Chowk.

Goyal said PM Modi’s visit to Kashmir Valley on Thursday, was a perfect occasion to celebrate five years of the removal of Article 370.

“Today is a day that will celebrate the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I still remember the days in 1990S when Prime Minister Narendra, in the hay days of his prime youth showed the bravery to actually visit Kashmir and perform the act of unfurling the flag atop,” said Goyal.

Goyal highlighted the roadblocks PM Modi had faced during his visit to Kashmir in the 1990s to unfurl the flag.

“That memorable visit of the PM to Kashmir had sent across a message that Kashmir was an integral part of Kashmir. The abrogation of Article 370 on July 5 in 2019, has ensured that complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir takes place,” said Goyal.

The decision on abrogation of Article 370 has charted a bright future for Kashmiri youth, besides opening up avenues for trade and tourism in the Valley, said Goyal.

“There was a time when someone from the rest of the country to Kashmir would be told if ‘he has come from India’. That sentiment has changed. Today we have a complete national integration in front of us, and all this is possible due to PM Modi’s decisions,” said Goyal.