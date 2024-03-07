×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Assam One of The Fastest Growing Economies: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Republic Summit 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, stated that Assam today is one of the fastest growing economies of India.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
CM Himanta
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
Republic Summit 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, stated that Assam today is one of the fastest growing economies of India. He said that the state has completely come out from being the violently shaken state to a law and order complying state and the difference can be sensed every corner of the state. Talking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, CM Sarma said that his government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the state from the ULFA days to attain a status of being one of the most promising states of India. 

The Assam chief minister clearly asserted that the state is contributing to the country’s growth and only mulls to make it bigger and better, counting on Assam’s social harmony, social stability and economic stability. 

Assam is 2nd state in India to get semi-conductor industry after Gujarat, says CM Himanta

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that those who had visited Assam earlier and can sense the vast difference in state, which is marching ahead and attained the stature of being a the top 3 fastest growing state of the country. “Assam is not a dependent state anymore. Now, it is known as a contributing state,” he asserted.

Recalling the ULFA time in Assam, which resulted in shifting of several big industries and companies from the state, the Assam CM said that today the state is peacefully progressing with no issue of law and order in the state. He said that he has in writing requested 600 people (Businessmen) to come back to Assam, those who left the state in troubled times.

He said that the Tata Group is investing in Assam bringing semiconductor industry. “Assam will be the second state in India to get semi-conductor industry after Gujarat,” he added.

“After 2014, Assam has received different treatment from the central government. The perception in Assam has changed,” stated Assam CM Himanta. 

I am anti-Owaisi, anti-Rahul Gandhi: Assam CM

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta said he is only ‘anti-Owaisi and anti-Rahul Gandhi' and has nothing against Muslims in the state. He asserted, while responding to the opposition’s charges against him of being anti-Muslim, that the Muslims in Assam love him.

He said, "I am not anti-Muslim. Give me a camera to take back to Assam and ask him to shoot then you will get to see the love that the Muslims of Assam have for me."

“I am Anti-owaisi and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

CM Himanta’s Prediction on the Congress

When asked to predict the results for the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister predicted that though he wants the Congress to get limited to around the number of players in a cricket team (around 11), he would say that the Congress will find a place in between 30 to 40 seats.

Sarma said, “My wish is that their (Congress) seats should be reduced to the number of players in the Indian cricket team. I am sure my wish will not be fulfilled. They will be around 30-40.”

The Assam CM added, “They (Congress) are already a regional party. It will now be segregated.”

About Republic Summit 2024

Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, India's biggest news summit, kicked off with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India', before 2047.

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

