Republic Summit 2024: In a stirring address at the Republic Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated the audience with his visionary insights and unwavering commitment to propel India towards unprecedented heights of progress and prosperity. He further congratulated Republic Network for this Summit. “I congratulate Republic Network for this Summit. Republic has taken it a step forward. Now the nation talks about Bharat in its next decade," remarked Prime Minister Modi. Here are some of the key quotes from the Prime Minister’s speech.

This decade will be an important decade to fulfill the dreams of Viksit Bharat

This is a decade to accomplish India’s dreams through the nation’s capability."

This decade will be the decade of India's High-Speed Connectivity, High-Speed Mobility, and High-Speed Prosperity."

India remains a beacon of faith as a strong democracy."

India has proved that good politics can only happen with good economics."

My entire focus is on increasing the speed and scale of the country's development."

In the last 10 years, people have seen solutions, not slogans."

The heights to which India will reach in the next decade will be unprecedented, unimaginable.”

PM Modi reiterated his belief that it is the most crucial period for independent India. He recalled his address from the Red Fort, where he emphasized the significance of the ongoing decade in shaping India's destiny.