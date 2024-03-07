India Will Provide 20% of Global GDP by 2047: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Republic Summit | Image: Republic

New Delhi: During his address at the Republic Summit 2024, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, underscored India's remarkable economic achievements and its dedication to fostering a sustainable future. “India will provide 20% of global GDP by 2047 and our country is heading to be the third-largest economy, surpassing Germany and Japan,” Kant declared, highlighting India's significant growth trajectory on the global stage.

Amitabh Kant further emphasized the contrast between India's accelerating growth and China's slowing pace, positioning India as a key player in the evolving global economic landscape.

Amitabh Kant expresses pride in India’s hosting of the G20 summit

Delving into India's role on the international stage, Kant expressed pride in India's hosting of the G20 summit across 60 cities, showcasing the nation's unique approach to diplomacy and consensus-building.

He credited India's leadership, under Prime Minister Modi, for elevating the country's stature and fostering consensus on critical global issues.

India's G20 sherpa emphasizes transformative impact of digitalization

Kant emphasized the transformative impact of digitalization in India, citing the proliferation of digital identities and the growth of a cashless, paperless economy. He highlighted the strides made in financial inclusion, with a notable increase in women holding bank accounts, and praised India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Furthermore, Kant outlined India's commitment to sustainability, with ambitious goals such as transitioning to green hydrogen and becoming a major exporter of renewable energy by 2047.

He underscored India's focus on implementation and emphasized the importance of economic growth in improving citizens' quality of life.

"India is moving back to its roots, emphasizing sustainability and inclusivity," Kant remarked, highlighting India's unique approach to development. He stressed the motto of "One Family, One Future," emphasizing the need for global cooperation to address complex challenges facing the world.