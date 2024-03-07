×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

India Will Provide 20% of Global GDP by 2047: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Republic Summit

Amitabh Kant credited India's leadership, under Prime Minister Modi, for elevating the country's stature and fostering consensus on critical global issues.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
India Will Provide 20% of Global GDP by 2047: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Republic Summit
India Will Provide 20% of Global GDP by 2047: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Republic Summit | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: During his address at the Republic Summit 2024, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, underscored India's remarkable economic achievements and its dedication to fostering a sustainable future. “India will provide 20% of global GDP by 2047 and our country is heading to be the third-largest economy, surpassing Germany and Japan,” Kant declared, highlighting India's significant growth trajectory on the global stage. 

Amitabh Kant further emphasized the contrast between India's accelerating growth and China's slowing pace, positioning India as a key player in the evolving global economic landscape. 

Advertisement

Click here for all the latest updates of Republic Summit 2024

Amitabh Kant expresses pride in India’s hosting of the G20 summit 

Delving into India's role on the international stage, Kant expressed pride in India's hosting of the G20 summit across 60 cities, showcasing the nation's unique approach to diplomacy and consensus-building. 

He credited India's leadership, under Prime Minister Modi, for elevating the country's stature and fostering consensus on critical global issues.

Advertisement

India's G20 sherpa emphasizes transformative impact of digitalization 

Kant emphasized the transformative impact of digitalization in India, citing the proliferation of digital identities and the growth of a cashless, paperless economy. He highlighted the strides made in financial inclusion, with a notable increase in women holding bank accounts, and praised India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Kant outlined India's commitment to sustainability, with ambitious goals such as transitioning to green hydrogen and becoming a major exporter of renewable energy by 2047. 

He underscored India's focus on implementation and emphasized the importance of economic growth in improving citizens' quality of life.

Advertisement

"India is moving back to its roots, emphasizing sustainability and inclusivity," Kant remarked, highlighting India's unique approach to development. He stressed the motto of "One Family, One Future," emphasizing the need for global cooperation to address complex challenges facing the world.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit18 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo