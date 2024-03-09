Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, made alarming claims saying that infiltration in West Bengal is a state-sponsored event driven by vote bank politics. Backing his claims, the Union Home Minister asserted that his statement is based on the findings and evidence, which speaks that the ruling Mamata Banerjee government is highly indulged in state-sponsored infiltration to increase their vote bank by compromising the security of the nation.

Talking to Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the event, Amit Shah underlined the importance of West Bengal's status as a border state, explaining why such 'state-sponsored' actions have greater implications for India’s national interest.

Entire country needs to stand unitedly for West Bengal, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said, "Bengal is a border state and is crucial for our National Interest. It is evident that West Bengal is the only state where infiltration is alarming and based on the evidence and findings, I have no hesitation in saying that the infiltration in West Bengal is state-sponsored, where national security is being compromised for vote bank politics.”

He said that the people in Bengal have also sensed it and it is the time for the entire country to stand united for West Bengal, the state, which is grappling with various sensitive and intense problems. Shah also highlighted how significant the threat is to India’s national security and accused the current TMC government of facilitating it for its electoral ambitions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticising the ruling TMC’s governance following the series of horrors that Bengal along with the nation witnessed in Sandeshkhali raised concerns about the law and order situation in the state.

Former-BJP president Shah also addressed the recent horrors witnessed in Sandeshkhali, stating that it exposes Mamata’s governance of Bengal. However, Shah made a ‘promise’; a promise to change the current situation in Bengal, urging national solidarity in recognizing the gravity of the situation. "Everyone needs to see the seriousness of the situation in Bengal," he added, calling for unified support for the state.

He even criticised the opposition party for prioritising family interests over national welfare, contrasting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and dedication to the nation. He also pointed out the prevalence of corruption cases under previous governments, suggesting that allegations against agencies are attempts to evade accountability.

