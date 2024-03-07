×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

People of Manipur Don’t Have Any Contradiction With BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma at Republic Summit 2024

Assam Chief Minister while speaking in Republic Summit 2024 expressed confidence in the ability of the tribal communities to "resolve the issues internally."

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Addressing the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday dismissed the notion that the people of Manipur harbor grievances against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Himanta Sarma emphasized that the crisis in Manipur stems from conflicts between two communities (Meitei and Kuki) rather than dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

Himanta Sarma expresses confidence in the ability of the tribal communities to resolve the issue 

Sarma highlighted the deep-rooted nature of the tensions, citing historical contradictions between the Meitei and Kuki communities that have persisted for centuries. 

Despite the challenges, the Assam Chief Minister expressed confidence in the ability of the tribal communities to resolve the issues internally, advocating for minimal intervention from external parties.

"The crisis in Manipur is between two communities. People in Manipur don't have any contradiction with BJP. But there is contradiction within communities," stated Sarma, underscoring the need to strengthen both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further asserted that the BJP remains committed to maintaining law and order in the region while respecting the autonomy of the tribal communities to address their grievances.

"Third-party intervention can maintain law & order, but they cannot intervene to resolve the issue. People have no grievances against Modi or Amit Shah," Sarma affirmed, urging efforts to foster harmony and cooperation between the diverse ethnic groups in Manipur.

Notably, ethnic violence plunged Manipur into a state of turmoil, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities over land and influence. 

