Rahul Tried to Put Lord Ram Against Assam: Himanta Sarma's Big Claim At Republic Summit

Republic Summit 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Republic Summit 2024 railed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly putting Lord Ram against Assam during the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

“I had requested Rahul Gandhi during Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha saying please don't come to the temple in Assam. I told him please avoid it but he was arrogant. Arrogancy has no place when it comes to Ram Mandir and our belief. You can't put Lord Ram against Assam or UP.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress workers, on January 22, the day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, staged a sit-in in Assam's Nagaon, after allegedly being denied visit to Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta Sankardeva, a social reformer of the state.

The Congress leader was scheduled to pay obeisance to the local deity before starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. He also claimed he was denied entry despite holding permission for the same.

Himanta's Big Remark on Rahul Gandhi's Arrest

Spaeking on Rahul Gandhi's likely arrest for instigating violence and disturbing peace in Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Sarma said, “I can't arrest or detain anyone. If someone breaks law and order, then the system will take action against them.”

“If someone goes to jail based on legal procedure, we can't do anything. Rahul Gandhi broke the law and order in Assam (during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra),” he added.

The Assam Chief Minister on January 24 said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be arrested after the parliamentary polls for instigating violence and disturbing peace in the State during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said a special investigation team had been formed to probe the allegations of violence, provocation, and damage to public property by Gandhi and other Congress leaders during the Yatra.