3 Mantras Given By Our Prime Minister, Will Take Us To Unimaginable Progress: Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources spoke at the Republic Summit 2023 on its second day and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to create credibility for every Indian in the world, where they can standby and prove their capabilities. Emphasizing the PM's three mantras to achieve the status of a developed nation, Agarwal said, "Following the three mantras given by our Prime Minister, will take us to an unimaginable path of development."

Addressing the third edition of the Summit on Wednesday, the chairman of Vedanta Resources said, "PM Modi has given three remarkable mantras to attain development, which is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', no bureaucracy and government's approach and I am sure that following these three mantras will take our country to another feat."

We Indians can do anything, says Anil Agarwal

He added that today 60 to 70 percent of our 1 trillion dollar economy goes to import and by obtaining 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' we can take our economy to another level.

Speaking on the theme- 'Time of Transformation' Anil Agarwal put his views on various issues, including India's development and how Indians are contributing to the economies of developed countries in the world, including the United States and European countries.

Recalling his life's journey, Agarwal said, "As all of you know, I come from a modest background but was always very ambitious. I always felt that if others could do it, why couldn't I? I had no godfather. I had to go somewhere where people didn't ask about the background. I landed at Heathrow Airport and decided to list my company here. On reaching there, I took two rooms. Also got a shared office. The 50 million company was listed at 2 billion and raised to 35 billion. This proves that we Indians can do anything."

At last, he concluded his address at the event by singing a patriotic song - 'Mere desh ki dharti', which received loud applause from the audience. He also urged people to work in the interest of the country to fulfil the dreams of PM Modi.