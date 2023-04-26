40 Cr Loans Given Via MUDRA Yojana; Almost 70% Of It Went To Women: PM At Republic Summit

The two-day Republic Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. The mega news event has witnessed the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, graced the said summit on its second and final day. PM Modi spoke about the policies his government has introduced and the impact they have had on the nation. He gave the example of the MUDRA Yojana. "MUDRA Yojana was started to give financial support to Micro and Small entrepreneurs," PM Modi said. "Under this scheme, more than 40 crore loans were disbursed, and out of this 70 percent were given to women," the PM pointed out. The PM also spoke about the recent IMF report which has stated that extreme poverty is on the verge of ending.

What exactly is MUDRA Yojana?

The MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) Yojana is a flagship initiative of the Indian government launched in 2015 with the aim of providing financial support and promoting entrepreneurship among micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in India. The program is part of the government's broader financial inclusion agenda, which seeks to provide access to affordable credit and financial services to all segments of the population, particularly those in underserved and economically weaker sections.

Under the MUDRA Yojana, loans are provided to micro and small enterprises in three categories, known as "shishu" (up to INR 50,000), "Kishore" (from INR 50,001 to INR 5,00,000), and "Tarun" (from INR 5,00,001 to INR 10,00,000). These loans are primarily targeted toward non-farm income-generating activities, such as manufacturing, trading, and services, and can be availed by individuals, partnerships, and small businesses across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, services, and trade.

The MUDRA Yojana aims to foster entrepreneurship, create employment opportunities, and promote economic growth by providing financial assistance for working capital requirements, term loans for expansion or diversification, and funding for the purchase of machinery and equipment. The loans are provided by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs), and other financial intermediaries, with the government providing refinancing support to these institutions.

The MUDRA Yojana also focuses on promoting responsible lending practices and financial literacy among borrowers, with an emphasis on women entrepreneurs and those from marginalized sections of society. It aims to improve access to credit for MSEs, which often face challenges in obtaining formal credit due to a lack of collateral or credit history.