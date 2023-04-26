After 2014, Policies We Rolled Out Didn't Just Look At 1st Order Impact: PM Modi

In the 3rd edition of India's biggest news event- Republic Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the stage at Taj Palace, New Delhi. While addressing the event he spoke on the first, second, and third-order impact of various government policies. PM Modi also stated that the theme of this Summit is the 'Time of Transformation', meaning that the transformation people expected can be seen on the ground.

Talking about the impact of government policies he stated, “When the government was starting various policies people used to laugh at us, but today these policies have now fuelled the growth of India. These policies are now becoming the base of developed India,”

“Policies have 2nd & 3rd order impact. Earlier, the competition was eradicated, the environment of innovation wasn't created, and youth relied on sarkari naukri,” PM Modi stated. “In the policies our government made after 2014, not only the initial benefits were taken care of, but second and third-order effects were also given priority”, Prime Minister said.

“For the past 9 years, poor, dalit, vanchit, pichda, adivasi, general class, middle class, every part of the society has experienced change in their lives,” he stated.

Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

“Today the country is working with a very systematic approach, it is working on mission mode. The mindset of ruling has also changed, we have brought the mindset of serving. We have made service of the poor our medium. Humne tushteekaran nahi santushteekaran ko apna aadhar banaya hai (We have made our base through satisfaction, not appeasement). This approach has created a defensive shield for the poor and middle class of the country. This cover does not prevent the poor of the country from going into extreme poverty,” PM Modi remarked.