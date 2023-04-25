Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Highlights India's Operation Kaveri In Sudan

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, has delivered a keynote address at India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023. While addressing the event under the theme of "Time of Transformation - Sky is ours", he said: "We are launching Mission Kaveri to rescue Indian nationals in Sudan. Air power will always remain the first responder," the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said while delivering the keynote address at India's biggest news event- Republic Summit 2023." Further, while highlighting IAF as the first responders, he added: "Air power has unique capabilities. We carried out Operation Ganga successfully. We were the first to take out our aircraft to Wuhan to airlift our people during the pandemic."

Republic Summit: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Transformation

While talking about "Transformation", the Air Chief Marshal affirmed that it is an ongoing process. Further, he said that the Indian Air Force has aimed to transform from "Air Force to Air and Space Force". "The aim of the Indian Air Force is to transform from Air Force to Air and space force," said Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari. "Space remains the ultimate high ground. The aim is to be the air in space force in future," he added. While talking about the future, the IAF chief said that the Tomorrow's wars cannot be fought with yesterday's technology. Delivering a keynote address at Republic Summit, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said: "Any fleet that we induct must have 50 years of longevity. Today's tech is the way it's developing like AI. These changes will be huge. Future wars are going to be hybrid in nature. We need to look at multiple domains simultaneously. Tomorrow's wars cannot be fought with yesterday's technology."