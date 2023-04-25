Quick links:
Chief of the Indian Air Force [IAF] Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Tuesday, April 25 touched upon the trajectory of the Indian Air Force and the progress in technological advancement. Speaking at Republic Summit 2023, Air Chief Marshal quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “We have less time, but immense capabilities, we have difficult targets, but great courage. We have the goal to climb the mountains, but we will transcend even the skies.”
IAF's Air Chief Marshal noted that from 1998 to 2023, in 25 years, India as a country has come a long way, and this will help citizens comprehend the leap India would take in the next 25 years. “Technology grows exponentially, not linearly should not be lost on us.”
“We have reached the distinction of being the most populous nation in the world. And what we need to understand is the demographic dividend opportunity that began in 2005 and will go on till 2055-2056. These 50 years will see that India will have the largest youngest population in the world. This bulge is what India needs to capitalise on and utilise to the fullest," Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari noted.
India’s economic progress, political stability, diplomacy, and depth have put the country at the centre stage in world affairs, Chief of the Indian Air Force [IAF] Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said, speaking at the Republic Summit.
"In addition to this, is the combined military might of the country. Today, the Indian army is the second largest in the world, and the Indian Navy is the eighth largest Navy. The Indian Air Force is the fourth largest aviation force globally. “We form a very potent force that can chart the future of this nation in the next 25 years.”
"IAF is a highly technological, and capital-intensive service. The Indian Air Force will always mirror the trajectory of the nation as a whole."
"So in 120 years in aviation history the kind of transformation seen is massive—evolution has taken place from small biplanes to the exploitation of space. These are glimpses of gigantic progress, and what the future holds."
"For example, the development of new-generation aircraft, weapons systems, and radars, will require an “all of nation” approach to achieve these capabilities in the next 25 years. We need to focus on research and development with an aim to manufacture domestically rather than relying on foreign components. India needs to focus on the ability to sign develop and manufacture within India. In this aspect, PM Modi has taken large steps to realise the dream of ‘strategic autonomy.’"
For example, the Indian Air Force has three main aircraft in its inventory —Hawker Siddeley HS 748, Avro, MiG 21, and Chetak helicopter, that have competed for 60 years of service to the nation. And therefore, any fleet or system that we induct would have a longevity of 50 years in service. We need to be cognizant of the fact that we need to continuously upgrade. For this, Indian defence manufacturers will have to play ball, and what they produce will determine the capability of IAF in 2024.
“We’re not preventing enemies from having an asymmetric edge over India, but instead IAF is looking at developing its own symmetry across all domains.”
"Future wars are going to be hybrid in nature and not purely kinetic war and conflict in future will spread across multiple domains—from conventional to sub-conventional, from lethal to non-lethal, kinetic to non-kinetic. Development in these arenas can be analysed in the ongoing war in Europe, and it is integral to change the mindset as technology develops.”
“Air Power has a unique capability not only to deter or defend but also to punish adversary when required. It will contribute largely in pursuit of national objectives and will always remain the first responder.”
"IAF’s next steps will be to use doctrinal aspects of operational experience and trained manpower to develop new concepts of operations and philosophies."
“In fog of any war, what has to be remembered is that winner is one who has a clear picture, of not only the disposition of enemy forces but also knowledge of the intention of the adversary using network centricity—such sensors or radars, shooters [manned unmanned surface-based air-launched etc] space-based networks, AI, machine learning, decision support systems."
"Accessibility to high end technology can cause new challenges in conflicts, there is a flip side, such as the use of drones in Mideast conflicts, coupled with manned aircraft in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and armed drones proliferating in Russia Ukraine conflict. IAF has included drone usage in its operational philosophy by teaming them with manned aircraft."
“Tomorrow’s wars cannot be fought with yesterday’s ways," he reiterated.
