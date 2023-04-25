Chief of the Indian Air Force [IAF] Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Tuesday, April 25 touched upon the trajectory of the Indian Air Force and the progress in technological advancement. Speaking at Republic Summit 2023, Air Chief Marshal quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “We have less time, but immense capabilities, we have difficult targets, but great courage. We have the goal to climb the mountains, but we will transcend even the skies.”

IAF's Air Chief Marshal noted that from 1998 to 2023, in 25 years, India as a country has come a long way, and this will help citizens comprehend the leap India would take in the next 25 years. “Technology grows exponentially, not linearly should not be lost on us.”

#AirChiefAtRepublicSummit | Transformation is an ongoing process. We need to capitalise on the extraordinary thing that is happening: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L@IAF_MCC #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/d0qnigDduP — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

“We have reached the distinction of being the most populous nation in the world. And what we need to understand is the demographic dividend opportunity that began in 2005 and will go on till 2055-2056. These 50 years will see that India will have the largest youngest population in the world. This bulge is what India needs to capitalise on and utilise to the fullest," Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari noted.

Top quotes by Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari at Republic Summit 2023

India’s economic progress, political stability, diplomacy, and depth have put the country at the centre stage in world affairs, Chief of the Indian Air Force [IAF] Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said, speaking at the Republic Summit. "In addition to this, is the combined military might of the country. Today, the Indian army is the second largest in the world, and the Indian Navy is the eighth largest Navy. The Indian Air Force is the fourth largest aviation force globally. “We form a very potent force that can chart the future of this nation in the next 25 years.”

IAF completed 90 years of existence, informed Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. He continued that as India moves towards celebrating its centenary in 10 years, IAF has to transform into one of the most modern, air and space forces. "That is my vision and dream.”

"IAF is a highly technological, and capital-intensive service. The Indian Air Force will always mirror the trajectory of the nation as a whole."

Apart from the development of crucial semiconductor chips, no other field has witnessed such vast development in the last 100 years. It is to remind that aviation came into existence in the last 100 years in 1903, when the Wright brothers took off on their first flight on December 17, 1903, from [North Carolina, US], said Air Chief Marshal.

"So in 120 years in aviation history the kind of transformation seen is massive—evolution has taken place from small biplanes to the exploitation of space. These are glimpses of gigantic progress, and what the future holds."

"Where is the challenge?" Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari posed a question. The challenge is going to lie in the indigenous development, design, research and production of capabilities that will take India in the 100th year of Air Force, he stressed.

"For example, the development of new-generation aircraft, weapons systems, and radars, will require an “all of nation” approach to achieve these capabilities in the next 25 years. We need to focus on research and development with an aim to manufacture domestically rather than relying on foreign components. India needs to focus on the ability to sign develop and manufacture within India. In this aspect, PM Modi has taken large steps to realise the dream of ‘strategic autonomy.’"

The Air Chief Marshal reiterated that India needs innovative means of sustaining, maintaining, and upgrading compared to what it has today.

For example, the Indian Air Force has three main aircraft in its inventory —Hawker Siddeley HS 748, Avro, MiG 21, and Chetak helicopter, that have competed for 60 years of service to the nation. And therefore, any fleet or system that we induct would have a longevity of 50 years in service. We need to be cognizant of the fact that we need to continuously upgrade. For this, Indian defence manufacturers will have to play ball, and what they produce will determine the capability of IAF in 2024.

According to the IAF chief, the changes in technology such as present-day AI, robotics, and battlefield technology, that are going to take place will not be incremental or delta changes but will be, in fact, huge. India will have the potential to completely transform the way its military fights future wars, he noted.

“We’re not preventing enemies from having an asymmetric edge over India, but instead IAF is looking at developing its own symmetry across all domains.”

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari discussed the future of the conflicts in parallel to technological development.

"Future wars are going to be hybrid in nature and not purely kinetic war and conflict in future will spread across multiple domains—from conventional to sub-conventional, from lethal to non-lethal, kinetic to non-kinetic. Development in these arenas can be analysed in the ongoing war in Europe, and it is integral to change the mindset as technology develops.”

The challenge in the aviation domain, as per India's Air Chief Marshal, is to ensure to retain capabilities in the next 25 to 30 years. IAF has the capability to undertake not only independent strategic operations but also operations in conjunction with other arms of the national security apparatus.

“Air Power has a unique capability not only to deter or defend but also to punish adversary when required. It will contribute largely in pursuit of national objectives and will always remain the first responder.”

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari informed that IAF has updated the third edition of its doctrine to keep it relevant to the kind of conflicts that we anticipate in the coming decades.

"IAF’s next steps will be to use doctrinal aspects of operational experience and trained manpower to develop new concepts of operations and philosophies."

No single service can win wars alone, it always has to be joint efforts and operations, the Air Chief Marshal stressed.

“In fog of any war, what has to be remembered is that winner is one who has a clear picture, of not only the disposition of enemy forces but also knowledge of the intention of the adversary using network centricity—such sensors or radars, shooters [manned unmanned surface-based air-launched etc] space-based networks, AI, machine learning, decision support systems."

Space remains the ultimate high ground and our aspirations are to transform from India Air Force to Indian Air and Space Force in future, noted Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari.

"Accessibility to high end technology can cause new challenges in conflicts, there is a flip side, such as the use of drones in Mideast conflicts, coupled with manned aircraft in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and armed drones proliferating in Russia Ukraine conflict. IAF has included drone usage in its operational philosophy by teaming them with manned aircraft."

IAF is gender agnostic for women for officers ranks and has the largest percentage of women. It doesn’t matter if there’s a man or woman behind the machine, said Air Chief Marshal during the speech.

“Tomorrow’s wars cannot be fought with yesterday’s ways," he reiterated.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The Republic's biggest event will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.