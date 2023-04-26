India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant recently attended the third edition of the Republic Summit. In a conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, he shared his thoughts under the theme 'Time of Transformation'. He said that he witnessed Rajasthani Folk art.

Kant also shared that he has pushed millets in every single meal of G20. "G20 meets across the country have been an enormous display of the soft power of the states. We should always celebrate our variety of traditions, festivals, and rituals. We have seen Rajasthani folk art. We have pushed millets in every single meal of G20," said Kant.

The former CEO of NITI Aayog also mentioned that the "world is betting on India's economic transformation, and this is India's opportunity to make itself a global hub for manufacturing and an export nation." He said, "This is a huge opportunity to build an Indian brand and enhance the quality of Indian products and services, and it is also a massive opportunity to penetrate global chains. India's digital infrastructure story is truly the magnum opus of this economic transformation. This is the most opportune time for India to transform from merely aspiring to truly realising its potential and becoming a global power."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit organised by Republic began on April 25 and will end on April 26. The theme of the event is 'Time of Transformation' in New Delhi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.