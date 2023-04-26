Speaking on day 2 of the 3rd edition of Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauded the initiatives taken by the Central government to help nations around the world. From initiatives like ‘Mission Life’ to standing tall during the pandemic, the Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting talked about how the PM Modi administration’s work speaks for itself. On Wednesday, the Member of the Lok Sabha had an in-depth conversation with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and spoke on wide-ranging issues including the need to regulate OTT platforms.

“When the whole world was fighting against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, at that time India was not dependent on the world, it helped the nations around the world through the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative,” Thakur asserted. Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, the Centre permitted the exports of COVID-19 vaccines like Covishield and Covaxin to neighbouring nations like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar etc, in 2021. India’s efforts to help the struggling countries were lauded by people from around the world. "Providing medicines and vaccines to 150 nations, providing 220 crore free vaccines to the Indian population and giving aid to 80 crores poor in the country is something which only India could have done," Thakur said.

‘All we have to do is keep working hard: Thakur

Emphasising the self-reliant nature of this administration, the Union Minister stated that the administration is focused on working hard. “I don’t have to beg, and I do not have to pressurise anyone. All we have to do is keep working hard, and keep achieving the next milestones and I am sure both media and people will take notice of it,” Thakur explained. Speaking at the summit, Thakur recalled that in 2014, India was among the most fragile economies in the world. "BJP came to power in 2014. At that time, we were among the fragile 5 economies of the world but today we're the 5th largest economies of the world,” he asserted. The Union Minister also highlighted how the advent of PM Narendra Modi gave a boost to sports in the country. After PM Modi came to power, sports got a boost. When Khelo India was brought Rs 1800 crore was given, now Rs 3200 crores has been given," he said.