Arnab Questions Gurudev On Most Intense Moment Of Life; Response Leaves People In Splits

Global Humanitarian and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during a quick rapid-fire session with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023 shared his most intense moment of life, leaving everyone present at the event split into laughter. Founder of 'Art of Living', Sri Sri Ravi Shankar responded by saying that he lives his life intensely every moment, when asked what had been the most intense experience of his life at the event.

Gurudev was asked a pack of interesting questions on various aspects based on politics, his personal experience of life, spirituality, and peace, during the quick session of the rapid-fire round at the Republic Summit and Sri Sri with his answers not only taught and preached to the audience, but also gave them some reasons to smile.

Karma is action, impression and impact: Gurudev

Here is the highlight of the quick rapid-fire round.

What does transformation mean to you, Gurudev?

Change towards positive and spirituality is that which uplifts you that which is needed in all walks of life, whether you are a businessman, an artist, or scientist you need intuition, you need intelligence and you need sharpness of awareness and spirituality is that provides all this.

Can you measure your karma on a weighing scale?

Karma is action, impression, and impact. It is used in all three modes. Karma is the action, whatever you are doing that action and it is also the impression that you carry which propels you to act in a certain way and then also the impact of your actions come to you as the fruit of action that's also called karma.

Who can be spiritual?

Every single person is spiritual anyway. They simply have to realise it.

What is the thought you get when I say India, Bharat.?

Most vibrant, spiritual leader of the world.

What is real peace at a personal and societal level?

There is nothing called false peace. Peace can only be real. If you really say peace, it's only peace, and peace is a very basic thing. When you have a good night's sleep and when you wake up and know that you had peace before and after sleep and you had a good sleep, so you have peace. You had peace, that's why you could go to sleep well. So, peace is the basic thing that can bring prosperity in the society. If there is no peace, there is no prosperity. Now, see in Kashmir, as the peace has come, so much progress has happened there. So, peace is that which preludes progress.

What has been the most intense experience of your life?

I live my life intensely every moment.

What is the future that you foresee for the country in 2047?

We are the youngest country, we are the most vibrant society, and I see a very bright future for our country. At times, we may see that we are not as skilled as we ought to be. In our villages, our youths are unemployed. They are so talented, they just need an opportunity and it is happening now like never ever before. We are seeing now that education has improved, the literacy rates are going up, and youths are coming forward for creative entrepreneurs with entrepreneurs' spirits. So, I see, India has a very bright future.

What is your advice for India's politicians?

Advice is very personal. I give them advice, what comes to my mind at the time. I don't prepare my advice in advance.

An advice broadly for India's political class.

Look at the people and look at their needs and put yourself at service to uplift this country.