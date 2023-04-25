Arnab's Rapid Fire Round With Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Spiritual Leader Speaks On Peace

Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during the unmissable rapid-fire session at the Republic Summit 2023 spoke on “bringing prosperity to the society.”

"Peace is the basic thing, that can bring prosperity to the society,” said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Notably, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar graced the occasion with his spearheading of an unprecedented movement for a stress-free life and nation. His myriad teachings during the golden period of the nation’s transformation were witnessed.

India’s superpower

When asked what kind of superpower India must be, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "India is a knowledge-based society. India has to be the Vishwa Guru. India has to be the provider of happiness to the world."

When wisdom touches one's life, transformation happens

In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar further said, "When wisdom touches one's life, transformation happens."

"Clarity in mind, purity in heart, and sincerity in action is the baseline of spirituality," he added.

'Change is the order of the world'

Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader, And Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while speaking about humanity stated, "Change is the order of the world. Change for the better is called transformation. We don't want change that will bring more pain and suffering to humanity."