Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the third edition of the ongoing Republic Summit 2023. During his interaction, Himanta Biswa took a dig at the Chief Minister of Bihar - Nitish Kumar. He said, "Today Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is saying that BJP has 250 seats and we have to contest on 250 which means BJP already has 250 seats, calculation is simple." He also discussed on Nitish Kumar's 'below 100 seats remark' for the elections in 2024.

Himanta Biswa compares Nitish Kumar to Sachin Tendulkar

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked his opposition and said, "Nitish Kumar cannot stand without any support, He cannot stand on his own and he won't win unless and until there is a support of anyone. Officially our doors are closed for Nitish Kumar." He also said, "Nitish Kumar cannot stand on his own, always needs support. Just like how Sachin Tendulkar has mastered the art of scoring double centuries, Nitish has mastered the art of changing sides."

Himanta addressed the audience and talked about how BJP will not work with anyone who has personal agenda. He said, "BJP won't ally with political parties that have personal ambition, we will ally with parties with national ambition - which is making India the superpower." He also said the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is undefeatable.

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic Summit 2023 started on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The theme of the two-day summit is 'Time of Transformation' at Taj Palace in New Delhi. The biggest new event will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Apart from him, several other renowned political leaders and spiritual leaders will be present at the event.

About Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Chief Minister of Assam and is the 15th CM of the state. He has been actively serving his duties as a CM since 2021. He is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party.