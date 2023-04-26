Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the third edition of the Republic Summit to share his valuable insights on large number of issues. While speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami and news anchor Syed Suhail on opposition unity, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Opposition is always saying that they have to stand as one... This is an admission of defeat." Further, he added, "Modi is undefeated." The Assam CM asserted, "BJP won't ally with political parties that have personal ambition, we will ally with parties with national ambition - which is making India the superpower." While talking about how to tackle the BJP, he said that Modi is " undefeatable". He also shared that the party has a certain "Ideological point of view and the party cannot compromise on that."

While highlighting the unity in the BJP party, he questioned as to if there had been communal riots during the last nine years. Further, he added that the problem is more for those who have been "running shops with the help of riots." Under the theme of Time of Transformation, he asserted, "This is the highest period of satisfaction for Muslims in the last nine years."

On the second day of the Republic Summit 2023 that is taking place at Taj Palace in the national capital, the Assam CM dismissed the perception created by others that he is anti-minority and stressed that people from minority communities have benefited from the pro-people policies of the BJP governments. CM Sarma said, "If you look at the minority politics of the country, there is one approach from Delhi or you can name it an approach from so-called Aristocratic Delhi." During the summit conversation, Assam CM asserted that the BJP wants development without appeasement.

"We want development without appeasement. Today if you go to any place of Assam, any minority-dominated place of Assam, I will draw a similar crowd which I will draw in the majority people," said Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam CM also highlighted the projects which have ensured that the "highest number of houses which are allotted to the poor goes to the poor, not on the basis of religion." "The minorities are also poor, so if you go by the statistics, the highest number of minority people have benefited from the pro-people policies of people. That is why we don’t have a problem with minorities. Perception ka to bazar hota hai, koi banata hai perception (There is a market for perception, someone makes perception),'' he further stressed.

Republic Media Network organised a summit and its theme is 'Time of Transformation. The two-day summit began on April 25 in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the summit. This year's summit is witnessing some of the most influential leaders from an intersection of economy, politics, global affairs, finance, governance, business and spirituality, among others.