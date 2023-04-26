At Republic Summit, PM Modi Hails DBT System; 'End Of Black Money & Commission Era'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 26 attended the Republic Summit as the chief guest of the event and spoke about the measures being taken by the government to eliminate commission and corruption. He highlighted that systems like Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) have taken the country towards the 'end of a commission era."

He said, "Be it DBT, plans to provide facilities like electricity, water, and toilets to poor people, all these have brought a revolution at the ground level. These schemes have filled even the poorest of the poor in the country with a sense of respect and security."

"For the first time in the country, the poor have got security as well as dignity. Those who were made to realise for decades that they are a burden on the development of the country, today they are speeding up the development of the country," he added.

Black money blocked and intercepted

PM Modi went on to target the transactions of black money in the country. "The routes to their dirty cash and black money have been blocked and intercepted. We are working in a systematic approach and with a mission mode. Doesn't matter how big an alliance the corrupt group of people make, Modi will not deviate from his path," he said.

PM Modi graced the Republic Summit, based on the theme 'Time of Transformation.' While reacting to the theme, he said, "The theme of Republic Summit is Time of Transformation, meaning that the transformation people that expected can be seen on the ground." Over the two days, the event witnessed the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.