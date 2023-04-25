Speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit in the national capital, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday, April 25 stated that the IAF has demonstrated its capabilities post the Balakot airstrikes. The Air Force chief called the men and women in uniform the "cutting-edge ability" of the nation.

Addressing the Republic Summit on "Time of Transformation", Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari spoke on the future role of the Indian Air Force. "The list is rather long, but I will dwell upon a few important bullet points. Number one is persistent presence: to be able to be there at the right time and right place with adequate numbers, multi-role capabilities, and rapid deployment," he said

"Spectrum Dominance; a very important aspect that is generally neglected is to dominate across all aspects of warfare. Precision targeting, and rapid innovation for creating asymmetry, these all are unique capabilities that we are looking at," VR Chaudhari said, adding that these will help in adapting to changes in the character of war that are taking place.

#AirChiefAtRepublicSummit | Spectrum dominance, persistent presence, and precision targeting: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari talks about the future strategy of the Indian Air Force at #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L@IAF_MCC #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/mRiY9YIx5z — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

'Men and women in uniform, are the cutting edge of the ability of this nation': IAF chief

The IAF chief asserted that the need of the hour is to multiscale the manpower and capitalise on the ability to learn more than one skill. "The need of the hour is to multiscale the manpower that we got... We found that everybody has got the ability to learn more than one skill or trade, and this is what we need to capitalise on," he said.

"All of you will agree that post the Balakot and other operations, we have demonstrated our capabilities and more importantly the will to be able to respond at the level that we determine which is appropriate for our nation... We the men and women in uniform, are the cutting edge of the ability of this nation. It’s on us to ensure that we keep the cutting-edge sharp at all times," the IAF chief added.

Balakot airstrikes

On February 26, 2019, 12 IAF Mirage 2000 fighter planes took off for their operation from multiple locations and bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camps in Pakistan’s Balakot, to avenge the suicide bombing on a CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwama in which 40 security personnel were killed. The Balakot airstrikes were a "non-military pre-emptive" strike on terrorist training facilities. The airstrikes were conducted around 3:30 in the morning, and the IAF planes safely landed back at their bases.