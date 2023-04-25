Can Rupee Replace The US Dollar? FM Nirmala Sitharaman Answers At Republic Summit

In the ongoing 3rd edition of the Republic Summit, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the event on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi. While expressing her thoughts on a variety of subjects related to the Indian economy and its growth, Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted the growing strength of the Indian Rupee. She was also asked about the major once-in-a-century challenges India and the world, in general, have faced in recent times; be it the pandemic or the ongoing war in Europe.

Talking about the increasing relevance of Indian currency amidst a global downfall of economies, the Finance Minister said, “There are few currencies that are largely stable and Indian Rupee is one of them”. She further stated, “Whichever currency remains stable will be preferred by countries for trading and Rupee is one of them.”

"Interest being shown by countries to trade in rupee is quite good. Middle east countries are looking to trade with India in rupee", she further stated.

Upon being asked about the growth of emerging markets Sitharaman stated, “Emerging market economies are really moving fast and steadily and are being well-noticed.”

Nirmala Sitharaman while talking on the future prospects of the Indian economy stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of developed India by 2047 and she sees three major areas in which India can put its effort to meet that goal; first- Artificial Intelligence hub, second skilling and third public and infrastructure.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is currently going on in New Delhi and will conclude on 26 April. The summit is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.