Chai Shop Owners To Litti Chokha Sellers, All Accept Digital Money: PM At Republic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023 where he spoke about the success of Digital India and how the government's digital policies were once being mocked.

He said, "There is a massive discussion about Digital India all across the world. There was an attempt to derail the Digital India programme once. From Parliament to the streets, a lot of things were done to defame the government schemes. They used to ask me how would poor buy vegetables. How will people pay digitally at fairs? But today, from your Film City's chai shop to Litti Choka shop, digital payment is accepted everywhere."

#PMAtRepublicSummit | People used to make fun of me when I said that the bank will be at your fingertips. today, from chai dukaan to litti chokka stall, are there digital payments or not?: @PMOIndia @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit 2023https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L… pic.twitter.com/004wZ8Wbsd — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

He also spoke about his experience at G20 Summit in Bali and said, "There everyone wanted to know about Digital India from me. It is getting discussed so much. To stop the trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhar, and mobile, some even reached from Parliament to court, a lot of plotting was also done."

He added, "Today most of the digital payments are being made from India only."

PM Modi on his crusade against corruption

PM Modi also spoke about his crusade against corruption and said, "My crusade against corruption is going to continue in full swing. All I need is your blessings." He continued, "Due to the stopping of fake entries in the MGNREGA, we saved around Rs 40,000 crore from going into the wrong hands. Now the people entitled to MGNREGA payments are getting money in their accounts directly."

Also, he stated the reason why some people are against him and said that the routes to their 'dirty cash and black money' have been blocked and intercepted by him.

#PMAtRepublicSummit | A few people are angry with me because the routes to their dirty cash & black money have been blocked & intercepted by Modi: @PMOIndia @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit 2023 pic.twitter.com/bOb0ohNZvy — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

PM Modi: Pro-poor schemes of govt brought a revolution

He also said that the pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a revolution in the country. At the summit, PM Modi said, "The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a revolution in the country. For the first time in the country, the poor have got security and dignity. People who were made to feel that they were a burden on the country are now giving pace to the development."