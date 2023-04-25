Addressing the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit 2023. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu talked about the growing digital footprint of the country and said that today India is adopting technology in almost every sector. Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the TDP chief said that the country is more important than politics and he completely supports PM Modi's efforts.

Speaking at India’s biggest news event on the theme 'Time of Transformation', TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and said: “The world has recognised the strength of India now. Networking and goodwill play very important in it and we have achieved it now, all thanks to PM Modi. Collective efforts can make India the number 1. Wealth creation is important. India has the capacity to deliver leadership".

"India has the advantage of demographic dividend. We also have technological maturity. From the beginning, I thought technology will bring revolution. Today, information technology has become a backbone for an acknowledged economy. Indians have adopted technology at every stage from food to health sector,” the TDP chief was quoted as saying at the Republic Summit 2023

Talking about the ongoing technological revolution in Telangana, the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh stated: "We must capitalise on our young population. Hyderabad is the proof of technological revolution. Telangana is getting the highest per capita income."

Elaborating on how India has transformed in the past few years with the help of technology, Naidu said that Indians have adopted technology in every sector and my 4P policy is -- public, private, people, and partnership. We can eradicate poverty through technology and by 2047 India should go above the poverty line.

“India is number one in digital payments. We are progressing in technology. Today, a husband can live without his wife and the wife can live without her husband but they cannot live without a cell phone. India should be made globally strong,” the TDP chief added stating that the digital transformation of the country can help it grow at the international stage at well.