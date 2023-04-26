'China Is Playing Long-term Games, Anyone In The West...': S Gurumurthy | Republic Summit

In the ongoing third edition of the Republic Summit, Editor of Thuglak Magazine Swaminathan Gurumurthy addressed the event on the theme ‘Time of Transformation’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi. While addressing the event, he addressed issues on COVID, Russia-Ukraine war, China, Civilisational rise and many other issues.

While talking about China playing long-term games, S Gurumurthy stated, “Today for preparing the next generation, your whole focus is on quarterly results and whole nation is shaken by overnight interest rates because overnight interest rates can shake the world market; shift billions of dollars from one market to another and cause havoc. So this short termism of the West is one of the reasons why civilisational consciousness is rising in the rest of the world and the most important thing is the Chinese rise. Deng Xiaoping said 'let us bide our time and let us wait. Hide and bide. This is a long-term strategy. Anyone in the West, any great geopolitical thinker of the West would’ve understood that China is playing a long-term game. Whereas, you're playing a short term game. You’re seeking profits, you’re seeking quarterly bonuses.”

#RInspire | The reason why we should be developing a national strategic narrative for India is that the world order is changing rapidly. Why should Western civilization feel threatened if the world order changes?: @sgurumurthy

Addressing the issue of long-term thinking and short term-thinking nations, S Gurumurthy said, “The paradigm is one set of nations which had the leadership of the world was completely driven by short-term goals and another set of nations which were developing and today 56% of the world lives under autocracy. They’re not going to look to the democratic West, they will look only to autocratic China. And those countries are long-term players. So the short-term versus long-term put the West in such a difficulty, and on a lighter side there’s an inherent limitation in the west to think of long-term because even theologically, they did not understand the life of the world beyond 100 years or 1000 years.”

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" being held in New Delhi is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.