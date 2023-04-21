Dr Sanjiv Goenka To Attend Republic Summit 2023 - India's Biggest News Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the biggest news event of the year as Chief Guest at the Republic Summit 2023 - which will be held on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi, that is operating on the theme of 'Time of Transformation,' as India is on the cusp of achieving new feats that make India shine as a transformed nation.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka of RPSG Group will take part in the Republic Summit that talks about the country's transformation. "India is in a unique position; as a country, under the phenomenal leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have undergone a transmission of a major kind.

The world that did not respect India and Indians has begun to respect both India and Indians. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a vision that is unparallel; it is a point in history where opportunities are glaring. India, as a country, can truly march forward in the global index, not only as an economy but as a force to reckon with. There's no denying that PM Modi is one of the best leaders in the world, said Sanjiv Goenka.

Watch the key takeaways of Dr. Sanjiv Goenka of @rpsggroup on #TimesOfTransformation and stay braced for the most fascinating and biggest news event of the year.#RepublicSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/pQ8XcEAxCS — Republic (@republic) April 21, 2023

This year's biggest event Republic Summit to be held on April 25 & 26

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

"Viewers, it is a matter of immense pride for us to share with you that our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be our Chief Guest at this year's Republic Summit to be held in Delhi on the 25th and 26th of April. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing us on the theme of “Time of Transformation”, the theme of this year's event. Dear Viewers of the Republic, the Prime Minister will be at the Republic Summit, and all of us will eagerly wait to hear his views on the theme of transformation, a theme in line with his vision and determination to make India a developed Nation," Arnab said.

Arnab noted that the Prime Minister has led an incredible transformation of this country from 2014 till today. "We are transformed as an investment destination, we are transformed to being the startup capital of the world, home to 90,000 startups and producing far more unicorns than China. So when the Prime Minister addresses us all at the Republic Summit on the evening of the 26th, we will eagerly wait to hear his vision of how we can use this moment of transformation to catalyse even faster the move to being a developed Nation," he said.