Senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram spoke about the Indian Judicial system, executives and separation of powers in the constitution at the third Republic Summit 2023 and stated that the clash between judicial and executive must continue for democracy.

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Aryama Sundaram said, "People should understand that law also grows. Law changes, law transforms with society. Law is not stagnant. Whether one likes to see it or not, the pervading influence of the Judiciary is not something new. Firstly, in the constitution, a provision was incorporated for whatsoever reason, an article you won’t find anywhere else in any constitution in the world, which is— a law declared by the Supreme Court shall be the law of the land. Do you know how extreme that is?"

"That is the antithesis of Democracy. The reason it was brought in was very simple, it was felt that the court will be declarative of the law. The court will not be making law, the court will declare law. So the law declared by the court will be the law of the land," he added.

Democracy demands balance of powers & separation of powers: Sundaram

Speaking further, he said, "Things would have gone perfectly, but unfortunately we had a dark period of emergency in our history."

He recounted the famous case of Kesavananda Bharati and said that following this parliament can amend anything except the basic structure of the Constitution and "held that judiciary is the basic structure of the constitution". "Why? Because democracy demands the balance of powers, separation of powers, you cannot combine the king and church. Our country is ruled by executives, legislature and judiciary," he added.

"The courts will not legislate. Only parliament should legislate. If it’s policy, the court will not interfere. However, if fundamental rights are involved, the court steps in... How does a court expand its jurisdiction? you expand the fundamental rights. The fundamental rights which existed originally in 1950 are different from the fundamental rights that exist today," Sundaram said.

He further said that the same-sex marriage issue in the Supreme Court is a successor to the decriminalisation of homosexuality. " Sometimes you have to see that the legislature and judiciary have to go together. If one takes a March over the other, you will always have a problem," he stated.

"The foundation of separation and balance of powers is that the executive and judiciary should always clash... The clash must continue for democracy," the senior advocate added.