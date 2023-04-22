Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Attend The 3rd Edition Of Republic Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which is being held today and tomorrow in New Delhi.

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made the announcement on the primetime debate, calling it a matter of immense pride for the entire Republic Media Network.

"Viewers, it is a matter of immense pride for us to share with you that our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be our Chief Guest at this year's Republic Summit to be held in Delhi on the 25th and 26th of April. Prime Minister Modi will be addressing us on the theme of “Time of Transformation”, the theme of this year's event. Dear Viewers of Republic, the Prime Minister will be at the Republic Summit, and all of us will eagerly wait to hear his views on the theme of transformation, a theme in line with his vision and determination to make India a developed Nation," Arnab said.

In the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be taking part in this year's biggest news event.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take part in Republic Summit 2023

Take a look at a glimpse of #RepublicSummit speakers! The most anticipated event will be graced by India's business visionaries and charismatic political personalities. Stay tuned!#RepublicSummit2023 #India pic.twitter.com/VvC7BY5NtO — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

Other keynote speakers at Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023, Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The Republic's biggest event will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. Piyush Goyal, who is the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, will also be the key speaker at the event. Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.