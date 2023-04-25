In conversation with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about the voices of the cynics that are ruining the country’s image on global platforms. She further stated that the naysayers in our own country are much more than present outside. It is to mention that Nayser is a person who criticises or opposes something.

Talking about the challenges that India is facing, Sitharaman said, “Apart from challenges to the Indian economy, India also faces challenges including the voices of the cynics both domestically and externally. The naysayers are more in India than outside. They speak with intensity and mobilise people.”

“When I get questions about whether Muslims are safe in India based on narratives, I feel a bit let down with such questions. Such narratives are being planted by our own people outside India. They are only doing it because they don’t like one person, who is leading the country,” the Union Finance Minister added.

Sitharaman further stated, “We should be proud of our country but instead the voice of derision is being sold abroad. It’s a bad thing and is not good for the growth of the country.”

Sitharaman on domains of excellence

Stating that there are three key areas where the government will put its effort to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of making India a developed country by 2047, Sitharaman said, “India will be an AI hub soon. We made an announcement in the Budget that three centres of excellence will be created in institutions which are already very pioneering so that India becomes an AI hub.”

“AI is already showing big potential for making the economy more vibrant and therefore setting up the centres and making sure your goal is to make India AI hub. That's a focus area where we will be spending a lot of money and attention and invite the private sector as well,” she added.