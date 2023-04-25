Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday graced the Republic Summit 2023 in New Delhi. While speaking to Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, she highlighted the economic challenges in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the country battled with the situation under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"I recall the challenges of the time as they are fresh in my mind. No country anywhere had a template to follow during COVID times. The rapid speed with which the pandemic caught on led to a situation where no country had the formula to handle the economy," said Sitharaman while delivering her keynote address during the Republic Summit 2023 on the theme of 'Unleashed India.'

"Every country across the globe had only one option, imposing the lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The sorrow was so intense that the kin of the deceased didn't get the chance to attend the burial. At that stage, standing together and holding each other's hands was crucial. It was a wartime operation to make sure that the medicines are in place, the supply of PPE kits are continuous, and CSR funds are distributed. I am very grateful that India showed its capabilities when the pandemic frightened everyone," she added.

Sitharaman hails PM Modi

While lauding the efforts of PM Modi in emerging from the challenging situation of the COVID-19, she said, "We just made sure the morale of people was kept high during the pandemic. The PM ensured he interacted with people to make it happen. He was up-front there and ensured that every necessary step is taken. He also talked to the states to take collective measures in the fight against the uncertain situation."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and is slated to witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the occasion with his much-awaited presence on April 26.

