For The First Time In India, The Poor Have Got Security As Well As Dignity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit, stated that “for the first time, the poor have got security and dignity”.

“For the first time in the country, the poor have got security as well as dignity. In the policies our government made after 2014, not only the initial benefits were taken care of, but second and third-order effects were also given priority,” the PM said.

Transformation now visible on ground

The Prime Minister also spoke about the transformation and said, “Transformation is now visible on the ground. Till 2014, somehow we became a $2 trillion economy and that took 60 years. In just 9 years of our government, we have reached $3.5 trillion.”

“In the last 9 years, we have made a quantum jump from number 10 to number 5 economy, and all this in the midst of the biggest crisis of 100 years,” he added.

PM speaks on Mudra scheme

Speaking on MUDRA yojana, PM stated, “It was started to give financial support to Micro and Small entrepreneurs. Under this scheme, more than 40 crore loans were disbursed, and out of this 70% were women. The first impact of this yojana is an increase in self-employment.”