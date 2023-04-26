'I Do Not Suffer The Arrogance Of A Fool': Smriti Irani At Republic Summit

In the ongoing third edition of the Republic Summit on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi, Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani talked about the opposition, the Gandhi family, same-sex marriage, minority affairs and much more.

Talking about the next elections in Amethi's seat she said, “I do not suffer the arrogance of a fool who thinks that just because people have voted for you they will continue to do so even if nobody is in front of you”, “I respect the people’s mandate, I respect the fact that I need to engage with them every single day and be responsible towards them,” she said.

Talking about her opponents Smriti Irani stated, “I think that the Indian way of life has always taught us to even give respect to those you consider either your mortal enemy or those who compete with you. Indian value systems have never given us a demeanour that dismisses a competitor, I will never do it irrespective of the fact that the gentleman concerned doesn’t have the gravitas to reciprocate it,”

Addressing the issue of development work in Amethi Constituency Smriti Irani stated, “He (Rahul Gandhi) had 15 years in one constituency, what was the consequence of him being a member of parliament there? 80% of people had no electricity in a Gandhi bastion for 50 years. Can you imagine people not having toilets and electricity?”

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is going on in New Delhi and is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.