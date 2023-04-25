IAF Future Strategy: Spectrum Dominance. Persistent Presence. Precision Targeting

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari speaking about the IAF future strategy in the 3rd edition of the Republic summit remarked, “Spectrum dominance, persisted presence and precision targeting is all that we need.”

"The need of the hour is to be able to multiskill this manpower that we have got. So far our focus has been on straight jetting, their training, their branches, their trades, and their qualifications since on. Now we have taken big steps in multitalenting these talented individuals. We are confident we will be a lean and mean force capable of handling more than our core competency. Post the Balakot operation we demonstrated our will to respond our what is appropriate for our nation. We in uniform are the cutting edge of our nation. we need to keep it sharp," he added.

Chaudhari stated that the focus of IAF now should be on "research and development."

“We need to focus on research & development. The challenge lies in indigenous development and the design of products; however, the government has taken the necessary steps,” stated the Air Chief Marshal.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari further stated, “IAF has been flying AVRO, MiG-21, and Chetak. All these platforms have completed 60 years in service.”

Space remains the ultimate high ground

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari speaking about the aim of the Indian Air Force said, “It is to transform from Air Force to Air and space force.”