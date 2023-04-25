RPSG Group Chairman Dr. Sanjiv Goenka virtually attended the third edition of the biggest news event of the year - Republic Summit 2023 and said that India has the opportunity to grow and that the world is looking at it from a new lens.

Dr. Goenka said, "India is here to stay. Prime Minister Modi has shown the world how to survive and grow in difficult times...We have the opportunity to grow. World is looking at India from a new lens."

India is the best-performing economy in the world

Speaking about the booming economy of the country, the business tycoon said that India is the best-performing economy in the world.

"We have to communicate more and more success stories of Ayurveda to the world. We are the best-performing economy in the world. Opposition for the sake of policies should not be there and some parties don't see national interests," he said.

#RepublicSummit | India is the No1 performing economy in the world. Opposing only for the sake of politics is a potential stumbling block to the path of growth. A few parties don't see national interest but focus on their own interests: @rpsggroup Chairman Sanjiv Goenka -… pic.twitter.com/5UzZD1k2sn — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'taking the country in the right direction with his visionary leadership' and said that PM Modi is treated with a lot more respect than before on foreign soil.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is taking place in New Delhi over two days - April 25 and 26 - and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. The third Edition of the Republic Summit, which has been themed ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’, is being held at Taj Palace in the national capital.