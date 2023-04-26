India Can Be A Developed Nation If Everyone Works Hard: PM Modi At Republic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023 on Wednesday, stimulated Indians stating, “Work by each and every Indian can transform India into a developed nation.” “The journey of transformation is not limited to the present, it is also futuristic,” he said.

From chai to litti choka digital payment is accepted today: PM

On the government's Digital India programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is a massive discussion about Digital India all across the world. There was an attempt to derail the Digital India programme once.”

“From Parliament to the streets, a lot of things were done to defame the government schemes. They used to ask me how the poor would buy vegetables. How will people pay digitally at fairs? From chai shop to litti choka shop, digital payment is accepted today,” he added.

'Pro-poor schemes of govt have brought a revolution in country'

Addressing the Republic Summit 2023, PM Modi said, "The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a revolution in the country. For the first time in the country, the poor have got security and dignity. People who were made to feel that they were a burden on the country are now giving pace to the development."