Indian spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that India has been on a progressive path when it comes to its role in the global sphere. During a conversation with Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023, the Indian spiritual leader also talked about the practice of yoga all around the world and the fact that one-fourth of the world population has been practising it.

“India has sustained itself and has been on a progressive path, thanks to our administration and leadership in the country. The authorities have done well in upholding India in times of crisis,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar asserted on Tuesday. The Indian yoga guru talked about how the country has always been a source of inspiration. “India has always been a source for inspiration, in philosophy or in the humanitarian world, we have excelled. Today the world is recognising the humanitarian work and the country’s spiritual contribution to the global society."

India and Yoga

The Indian spiritual guru who has acquired global recognition went on to talk about the growing popularity of yoga all around the world. "India has always been a source of philosophical work. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is India's philosophy. Yoga and meditation are hugely popular. Today, 1/4th world population is practising yoga," Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader And Peace Ambassador Sri Sri Ravi Shankar asserted. He also talked about how vegetarianism turned out to be popular all around the world. “Vegetarianism was a taboo, today it's so common around the world. So, India has so much to offer,” he said.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.