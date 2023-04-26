President of Copenhagen Consensus Centre and renowned author Bjorn Lomborg addressed the audience at the third edition of the ongoing Republic Summit. He spoke about how India is relatively doing better than the rest G20 countries on the development row. Talking about the climate change and how it is the biggest threat to the economy on a global scale, he said, "There is a lack in the proportion of reportage about the impact of climate change globally." He also talked about sustainable developement goals.

While expressing his thoughts on how to tackle the changes in the climate, he said that climate may not be the end of the world, but it will be a threat and it should be fixed smartly. Bjorn further noted that Paris Agreement is effective to gear up against climate change mitigation. He also praised India at the biggest news event and said that India has done better in sustainable development goals than any other G20 between 2015 to 2019.

Bjorn said at the Republic Summit 2023, "Westerns world love to lecture on climate change but very often it does not focus on the same." He further added, "India has the opportunity to develop smart policies to tackle climate change. The world runs on energy, every country needs energy to be rich. It is high time we need a sustainable green energy resource." Talking more on climate change, he said, "Need to talk about climate policy with climate change, globally we will lose around $140 trillion."

About Republic Summit 2023

The third and ongoing edition of the Republic Summit is organised in New Delhi and its theme is 'Time of Transformation.' In the biggest news event, several leaders, decision makers, and policymakers, among others are in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at this year's Republic Summit. The summit started on April 25 and will continue till April 26.