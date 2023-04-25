Speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the third edition of Republic Summit in 2023, Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that "when wisdom touches one's life, transformation happens." He added that "Clarity in mind, purity in heart, and sincerity in action is the baseline of spirituality."

When asked what kind of superpower India must be, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "India is a knowledge-based society. India has to be the Vishwa Guru. India has to be the provider of happiness to the world."

During the summit, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explained the real meaning of transformation to the world and stated why it is important. Global humanitarian said that change is not transformation and it is usually misquoted.

"Change is needed and it happens with time, but transformation is the change towards betterment. Change that brings good to humankind is called transformation," he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks about changes post COVID-19

While stressing on the changes that have occurred post-COVID-19, the Indian yoga guru and spiritual leader said that this is certainly not transformation and such changes should not take place.

He said, "We don't want change that will bring more pain and suffering to humanity. Post-COVID, the suicide rates have skyrocketed, the surge in domestic violence is seen, we witnessed mass shootings taking place in America in the recent past, and young people are dying of heart attacks - this is not the change we need. This is not what we want. We want progress that is sustainable and well-rooted in our culture.”

Global humanitarian lauds Centre

He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for handling the situation during COVID-19 and Ukraine-Russia war crisis, and said, "India has always been a source of inspiration because the country has a lot to offer. India has been an oasis even in the midst of a financial crisis, and thanks to our leadership for holding India in times of crisis.”