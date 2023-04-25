'India Is Invited Today At Every Table For Discussion': FM Sitharaman At Republic Summit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended Republic Summit 2023, the third edition of the biggest news event of the year and said that the emerging market economies are moving fast and steadily.

She said, "The emerging market economies are moving fast and steadily which is getting well noticed. That is why when the off late G-20 when India's Presidency is on"

Nirmala Sitharama on G20 'Troika'

She also explained about the G20 Troika and said it is made of emerging markets for the first time. Sitharaman said, "G20 has this idea of Troika, the presidency before, the presidency now and the presidency next are referred to as Troika. G20's Troika is made of emerging markets for the first time. The agenda, therefore, is lots more with the voice of the South. India, of course, has made it a very clear point of agenda but the voice of the emerging markets are the ones which are leading the G20 thought process."

India invited to every table for discussion

She also said that she was very proud that India is invited to every table, "I am very proud that all of us are living at a time when India is invited at every table. India's voice is heard and respected. India's G20 presidency is being hailed by global leaders as my counterparts conveyed to me that India's G20 stands out because of its conduct and content."

PM Modi's goal for developed India by 2047

Nirmala also spoke about the goal that has been set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developed India by 2047.

She said, "As PM Modi has set a goal on developed India by 2047, I see three main areas where India can put its efforts, first-Artificial Intelligence hub, second is skilling and third is public and infrastructure."