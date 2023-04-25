'India Needs To Focus On Research And Development': Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu

While addressing India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023, Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said that more focus is needed on research and development.

He said: "We need to contribute to our technologies. One district one research and development activity should be in our country."

Zoho co-founder also said that the country can become a global leader if solutions are found to the prevailing challenges and he also suggested to stop being dependent on other nations for technological purposes. He emphasised having all the capabilities to develop the country.

We have to be Vishwa Guru, says Vembu

"We (India) can become a global leader and vishwaguru once we figure out solutions to our challenges." he stated. He added: "We have to be the 'Vishwa Guru,' our model of development should be the world's model of development.

Vembu also spoke about the strength of the country and said that India's civilisational strength is its fundamental strength.

He said: "Our civilisational strength is our fundamental strength. This is existent in rural India, where you're safe even without a police force."

About Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu is an Indian business tycoon and the co-founder, and CEO of Zoho Corporation. He was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2021. He is known for taking software and product development functions from urban centers into rural villages in India.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is taking place in New Delhi over two days - April 25 and 26 - and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. The third Edition of the Republic Summit, which has been themed ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’, is being held at Taj Palace in the national capital.