At the Republic Summit 2023, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that the Centre has never crossed any boundaries in its differences with the judiciary and that PM Narendra Modi-led government has given it the maximum respect. "The Laxman Rekha is to be self-observed. We have never crossed the Laxman Rekha," said the minister. "There is no question of confrontation or tussle. We will never do it. Our government is very, very clear."

April 26, 2023

Rijiju on the letter he sent to CJI DY Chandrachud

Speaking about the letter he sent to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking the appointment of government representatives in judges' appointment of the Supreme Court Collegium, Rijiju said that his letter was 'misconstrued.'

"When it comes to appointing judges, the Constitution is very clear. Without amending the provisions of the constitution, the Supreme Court through its constitutional bench can change the provision without any amendment. I feel that we need to have earnest negotiations with the collegium. That's why I have sent new proposals on provisions for the appointment of judges," Rijiju said.