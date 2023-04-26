Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reiterated that he is the real mastermind of the Liquorgate. Thakur was speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami at the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit in Delhi on April 26. Attacking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal wanted his models to be seen. Now do they want this liquor policy to be seen by all?... The prime suspect might be Manish Sisodia but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal of the excise policy scam."

"His speech and language show that he will also reach that place where his two friends are. Action will be taken on those who have done corruption," he said. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur was speaking with Arnab Goswami on the theme, Time of Transformation: Bharatiya Narrative.

Allegations on the ‘amount splurged’ on the renovation in Arvind Kejriwal’s CM House

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also commented on fresh allegations against Delhi CM Kejriwal over the refurbishment done in his bungalow, “The same Arvind Kejriwal who has been saying that he will not take the CM Bungalow, Car spends only Rs 45 Crore on renovation (of his CM Bungalow). Only a meager 45 Crore rupees. Two crore rupees have been splurged on Marbles with a wage cost of Rs 3 Crore. Rs 9 Crore wooden walls are made. People are struggling for water in Delhi and Kejriwal has constructed a Swimming Pool worth crores.”

#AnuragAtRepublicSummit | The prime suspect might be Manish Sisodia, but Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the #Liquorgate scam: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports @ianuragthakur at #RepublicSummit themed on #TimeOfTransformation





The first day of the two-day summit in New Delhi with the theme "Time of Transformation" got off to a promising start. The most respected and powerful voices from the intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond will be present at the summit.

Top Quotes

To their reply to the central govt, BBC has accepted that it has violated Indian laws. They have agreed in writing that they have done wrong.

BJP came to power in 2014. At that time, we were among the fragile 5 economies of the world but today we're the 5th largest economies of the world.

I have never attempted to push any narrative via media. Our work speaks for itself.

Indian media is free and independent. I don't think Indian media is working under any pressure.