Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani while speaking on the second day of the Republic Summit in New Delhi talked about the alleged corruption in the judicial system of the country. Accusing the judges of not revealing their assets, Jethmalani said that there is rampant corruption in the lower judiciary.

“There is no doubt that there is corruption in the judiciary. There is rampant corruption in the lower judiciary. We don’t reveal this because we don’t want to undermine the institution,” Mahesh Jetmalani said during the Republic Summit.

He further added, “Since 2011, no judge has made the declaration of assets. The judges should voluntarily make a declaration of their assets.”

Jethmalani on judicial process

Stating that the Opposition challenges the institutional integrity of the institution every time they lose, Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate Jethmalani said, “Every time the Opposition loses, they lament the loss of institutional integrity. It's a disturbing trend."